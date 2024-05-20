WeGo bus driver threatened with a kitchen knife, suspect taken into custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Around 12:15 p.m. Monday a WeGo bus driver was threatened with a kitchen knife and, while defending herself, received multiple cuts to her hands according to Metro Police.

The bus driver was fully stopped when the incident took place — it was at a Broadmoore Drive/Gallatin Pike stop. The suspect got on board and was talking loudly when the driver asked her to sit down and be quiet. That is when the suspect pulled out a kitchen knife and threatened to kill the bus driver.

The suspect ran away on foot, but was taken into custody close to Briley Parkway, according to Police. She will be charged with attempted murder and is in the process of being booked.

We reached out to WeGo for a statement and this is what they sent:

We are deeply saddened by today’s Incident. We want to ensure everyone’s safety on public transit and are assisting MNPD with the investigation. Members of the WeGo Safety and Security team are at the hospital with the operator who is reported to be in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story, we will update you as soon as we have more information.