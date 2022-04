NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — WeGo officials said a bus hit a pedestrian Friday afternoon on Old Hickory Boulevard.

The incident happened at 1:55 p.m. when a man crossed three lanes of traffic near North Graycroft Avenue, WeGo officials said.

The operator said he tried to avoid the man, but he was too far in the lane to avoid contact. Since the incident, the pedestrian is in the hospital.

Those onboard the bus weren't injured.

WeGo officials said the situation is under investigation.