WeGo enters into new contract for regional bus service, expanding services

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new contract will allow WeGo to improve its regional bus service operations in areas outside of the Nashville metro area.

The routes themselves aren't expected to change, but they are expected to get better.

The new contract is with Anchor Transportation and their approach is supposed to enhance service reliability, improve rider confidence, and ultimately support increased ridership across the network.

The new contract goes into effect July 1, 2025.

The Regional Transportation Authority of Middle Tennessee approved it. They will work closely with the outgoing provider Gray Line and incoming provider Anchor Transportation to make sure the transition is seamless.

This includes Route 87 Gallatin; Route 88 Dickson; Route 89 Springfield; Route 94 Clarksville; and Route 95 Spring Hill.

The new provider, Anchor, has more than 35 years of experience, including 12 years operating similar contracts with the state of Tennessee.

