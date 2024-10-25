WeGo expands WeGo Link rideshare program for bus riders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's transportation system WeGo has a program people may not know about. It is designed to help bus riders save the time of walking to a nearby bus stop.

Manaen Hall uses the program, WeGo Link to get where he needs to go faster and easier because he does not have to walk a mile or find ways to stay cool on the way to work.

"If I want to catch the nearest bus to me I have to wake up 30 minutes earlier," said Hall. "When it is nice out it is great to walk in Nashville but when it is 90 degrees and it feels like 100."

When the weather is rough he opens the Transit app and types in where he is going while he is getting ready.

"I was ready it was there pulling up so I was able to hop on the Uber and save 40 minutes," said Hall.

But you cannot just go anywhere, the program is not in all Nashville Neighborhoods yet and people taking the rides can only order them for a nearby bus stop.

Using WeGo Link keeps the cost around 2 dollars for a ride to a bus stop in the zone unless there is a surge period. The ride to the nearest busy bus stop also gives Manaen an excuse to stay in bed a little longer.

"That is honestly the biggest reason why I take it is because I like to sleep," said Hall.

Manaen said people can get creative with the rides too.

"If you are going to a Titans game and you don't want to park downtown you can pay 2 dollars to get to your nearest bus station hop on take it downtown," said Hall.

The transit line said the We Go Link service is growing fast: last year people ordered more than 100 rides in September, and this year during the same month, people ordered more than a thousand.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Kim.Rafferty@newschannel5.com

.