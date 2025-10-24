WeGo offering free rides for Nashville SC playoff match Nov. 1

Fans heading to GEODIS Park for Nashville SC’s playoff match on Friday, Nov. 1, can skip the parking hassle and ride WeGo Public Transit for free.

WeGo is waiving fares all day on routes 52 Nolensville Pike and 77 Thompson/Wedgewood, both serving the area around the stadium. The match kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

For fans traveling from outside the city, a special express bus from Murfreesboro will also run to GEODIS Park. The roundtrip costs $2 each way, departing the Stones River Mall Park and Ride at 4:40 p.m. and the Hickory Hollow Park and Ride in Antioch at 5:15 p.m.

Riders can plan their trip at WeGoTransit.com. Details about the match are available at NashvilleSC.com

