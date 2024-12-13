WeGo offers special New Year's Eve transit Service

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — WeGo is offering a special New Year's Eve shuttle service that will run between Broadway and Bicentennial Mall. The WeGo Star will also be available for transit.

Below is all the travel information you need to know to plan out how you will get around New Year's Eve.

Travel Information for New Year's Eve

Buses depart WeGo Central at 12:15 a.m., 12:45 a.m., and 1:15 a.m. on these major corridor routes, except as noted.

3 West End

22 Bordeaux

52 Nolensville Pike

4 Shelby (no 12:45 a.m. departure)

23 Dickerson Pike

55 Murfreesboro Pike

7 Hillsboro Pike

50 Charlotte Pike

56 Gallatin Pike

Customer Care personnel will be available to assist customers at the Ticket Window from 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and in the Call Center from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. A detailed schedule of bus operations for the evening is available on WeGoTransit.com.

Park & Rides are available outside of Downtown and accessible by the select late-night routes at the following locations:



Vanderbilt University parking lots on Natchez Trace (Route 3)

parking lots on Natchez Trace (Route 3) Bellevue Park & Ride (Route 3B)

(Route 3B) Dollar General at Hickory Plaza (Route 52A)

at Hickory Plaza (Route 52A) Hickory Hollow Global Mall at The Crossings (Route 55)

at The Crossings (Route 55) Madison Square behind Job Billiards (Route 56)

Customers may also want to consider using WeGo Link or rideshare as a first-mile/last-mile connection to the bus.

An allotment of 650 tickets is now on sale to the public. Round-trip tickets cost $15 plus a $2 processing fee and are available for purchase. Tickets will be on sale until an hour prior to departure or until they are sold out, whichever comes first. Children ages 4 and younger will not need a ticket to board; however, they will be required to sit in a parent’s lap.

The New Year’s Eve train schedule is as follows:



Lebanon Station 7:00 p.m.

Hamilton Springs Station 7:08 p.m.

Martha Station 7:15 p.m.

Mt. Juliet Station 7:25 p.m.

Hermitage Station 7:35 p.m.

Donelson Station 7:45 p.m.

Upon arrival at Riverfront Station, buses will be available to take customers directly to Bicentennial Mall.

For the Star’s return trip, buses will load on James Robertson between 6th and 7th Avenues and will proceed directly to Riverfront Station between midnight and 1 a.m. WeGo staff will be on hand to assist and direct passengers. The Star will depart one hour after the show ends.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com.