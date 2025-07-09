WeGo partners with Nashville Farmers' Market to bring fresh produce to transit riders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — WeGo Public Transit is partnering with Nashville Farmers' Market to bring fresh, local produce directly to transit riders and downtown workers.

The new WeGo Market will operate at the plaza of the Elizabeth Duff Transit Center at WeGo Central, providing healthy food options from various local vendors.

The market will operate on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and it will last through October.

A kickoff event for the new market will be held on July 9 at 3:45 p.m. Nashville's mayor is scheduled to attend the celebration.

The Elizabeth Duff Transit Center is located at 400 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in downtown Nashville.

Have information about the market or other WeGo initiatives? Email me at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

