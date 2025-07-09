Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Transit riders and downtown workers can now access fresh, local produce at the WeGo Central transit center twice monthly. The WeGo Market partnership with Nashville Farmers' Market runs until October. Find out when you can shop for healthy food options!
WeGo partners with Nashville Farmers' Market to bring fresh produce to transit riders at downtown transit center
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — WeGo Public Transit is partnering with Nashville Farmers' Market to bring fresh, local produce directly to transit riders and downtown workers.

The new WeGo Market will operate at the plaza of the Elizabeth Duff Transit Center at WeGo Central, providing healthy food options from various local vendors.

The market will operate on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and it will last through October.

A kickoff event for the new market will be held on July 9 at 3:45 p.m. Nashville's mayor is scheduled to attend the celebration.

The Elizabeth Duff Transit Center is located at 400 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in downtown Nashville.

