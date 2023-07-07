WeGo planning to start WeGo Star train service

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — WeGo is launching the Star train service within the next few years and will have several public meetings in July.

The plan for Star train service is to mitigate traffic in the city while providing a different form of public transportation for Davidson County.

WeGo wants the community to take part in the meeting to make sure it is accessible for communities.

We have listed below all the dates, times, and locations of the public meetings WeGo Star.

Riverfront Station & Downtown – Tuesday, July 18 from 6-7:30 p.m., Nashville Chamber of Commerce, 500 11th Ave. North, Suite 200, Nashville, TN 37203

Donelson & Hermitage Stations – Wednesday, July 19 from 6-7:30 p.m., Fifty Forward, 108 Donelson Pike, Nashville, TN 37214

Martha & Hamilton Springs Stations – Thursday, July 20 from 6-7:30 p.m., Body Kneads Coffee, 1050 Hamilton Station Blvd., Unit 103, Lebanon, TN 37087

Mt. Juliet Station – Tuesday, July 25 from 6-7:30 p.m., Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce, 2055 North Mt. Juliet Road #200, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

Lebanon Station – Wednesday, July 26 from 6-7:30 p.m., City Hall – Town Meeting Hall, Administration Building, 200 North Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon, TN 37087

For the additional meetings, they have them posted on their website.