WeGo Public Transit operating on snow route detours this weekend due to winter weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — WeGo Public Transit is going to be operating on alternate routes this weekend due to winter weather.

WeGo will only operate on major corridors and with snow route detours.

Bus routes operating this weekend are:

3 West End

4S Shelby

7 Hillsboro

8 8 th Avenue South

Avenue South 22 Bordeaux

23 Dickerson Pike

50 Charlotte Pike

52 Nolensville Pike

55 Murfreesboro Pike

56 Gallatin Pike

Snow routes will apply to the major routes running and are pre-designated detours.

You're advised to check the WeGo weather alerts page to see how a snow route would impact your bus stop.

