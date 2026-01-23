WeGo Public Transit operating on snow route detours this weekend due to winter weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — WeGo Public Transit is going to be operating on alternate routes this weekend due to winter weather.
WeGo will only operate on major corridors and with snow route detours.
Bus routes operating this weekend are:
- 3 West End
- 4S Shelby
- 7 Hillsboro
- 8 8th Avenue South
- 22 Bordeaux
- 23 Dickerson Pike
- 50 Charlotte Pike
- 52 Nolensville Pike
- 55 Murfreesboro Pike
- 56 Gallatin Pike
Snow routes will apply to the major routes running and are pre-designated detours.
You're advised to check the WeGo weather alerts page to see how a snow route would impact your bus stop.
