WeGo Public Transit operating on snow routes until end of service Friday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — WeGo Public Transit will be operating on snow routes until end of service Friday night due to winter weather.

WeGo buses and Access service are also operating on a Saturday schedule on Friday.

The WeGo Star, Star shuttles (routes 64 Star Downtown Shuttle and 93 Star West End Shuttle), and bus routes 9 MetroCenter, 41 Golden Valley, and 84 Murfreesboro will operate their normal schedules.

All other regional bus service will not run today.

