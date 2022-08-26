WeGo Public Transit system-wide changes go into effect on October 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — WeGo Public Transit is implementing system-wide changes that will go into effect at the start of October.

Beginning on Sunday, October 2, the following changes will be made:

Route adjustments

6 Lebanon Pike –routing change from downtown to Hermitage Avenue

9 MetroCenter –routing change from downtown to Germantown

29 Jefferson –routing change to and from downtown to use Rosa L. Parks Boulevard instead of Rep. John Lewis Way

41 Golden Valley –routing change to and from downtown and Jefferson Street

77 Thompson/Wedgewood –deviation on Glenrose Avenue to Greentree Terrace Apartments eliminated

79 Skyline –will serve Skyline Hospital only on eastbound trips to Gallatin Pike

only on eastbound trips to Gallatin Pike 88 Dickson – new stop at Bellevue Park & Ride

WeGo Link – expanded zone in Antioch and expanding service to south Nashville, Hermitage, and Goodlettsville

Schedule adjustments

6 Lebanon Pike 52 Nolensville Pike 79 Skyline

8 8th Avenue South 55 Murfreesboro Pike 84 Murfreesboro

9 MetroCenter 56 Gallatin Pike 86 Smyrna/La Vergne

14 Whites Creek 75 Midtown 88 Dickson

18 Airport 76 Madison 89 Springfield/Joelton

28 Meridian 77 Thompson/Wedgewood 95 Spring Hill/Franklin

Expanded service hours

Access On-Demand – extends weekday evening hours to midnight

WeGo also has proposed service changes for Spring 2023, which include:

Additional trips in the late evening/night to 1:15 a.m. Monday-Saturday

3A West End/White Bridge 22 Bordeaux 52 Nolensville Pike

4 Shelby 23 Dickerson Pike 55 Murfreesboro Pike

7 Hillsboro Pike 50 Charlotte Pike 56 Gallatin Pike

Weekday midday frequency improvements

7 Hillsboro Pike 8 8th Avenue South

Crosstown service improvements