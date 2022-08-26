Watch Now
WeGo Public Transit system-wide changes go into effect on October 2

wego bus.png
WTVF
Posted at 9:49 AM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 10:49:16-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — WeGo Public Transit is implementing system-wide changes that will go into effect at the start of October.

Beginning on Sunday, October 2, the following changes will be made:

Route adjustments

  • 6 Lebanon Pike –routing change from downtown to Hermitage Avenue 
  • 9 MetroCenter –routing change from downtown to Germantown 
  • 29 Jefferson –routing change to and from downtown to use Rosa L. Parks Boulevard instead of Rep. John Lewis Way 
  • 41 Golden Valley –routing change to and from downtown and Jefferson Street 
  • 77 Thompson/Wedgewood –deviation on Glenrose Avenue to Greentree Terrace Apartments eliminated 
  • 79 Skyline –will serve Skyline Hospital only on eastbound trips to Gallatin Pike  
  • 88 Dickson – new stop at Bellevue Park & Ride 
  • WeGo Link – expanded zone in Antioch and expanding service to south Nashville, Hermitage, and Goodlettsville 

Schedule adjustments

6 Lebanon Pike                52 Nolensville Pike 79 Skyline

8 8th Avenue South 55 Murfreesboro Pike 84 Murfreesboro

9 MetroCenter                   56 Gallatin Pike 86 Smyrna/La Vergne

14 Whites Creek 75 Midtown 88 Dickson

18 Airport 76 Madison 89 Springfield/Joelton

28 Meridian 77 Thompson/Wedgewood 95 Spring Hill/Franklin

Expanded service hours

  • Access On-Demand – extends weekday evening hours to midnight 

WeGo also has proposed service changes for Spring 2023, which include:

  • Additional trips in the late evening/night to 1:15 a.m. Monday-Saturday        
  • 3A West End/White Bridge 22 Bordeaux 52 Nolensville Pike
  • 4 Shelby 23 Dickerson Pike 55 Murfreesboro Pike
  • 7 Hillsboro Pike 50 Charlotte Pike 56 Gallatin Pike
  • Weekday midday frequency improvements
  • 7 Hillsboro Pike 8 8th Avenue South
  • Crosstown service improvements
  •   75 Midtown 77 Thompson/Wedgewood
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
