WeGo Public Transit system-wide changes go into effect on October 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — WeGo Public Transit is implementing system-wide changes that will go into effect at the start of October.
Beginning on Sunday, October 2, the following changes will be made:
Route adjustments
- 6 Lebanon Pike –routing change from downtown to Hermitage Avenue
- 9 MetroCenter –routing change from downtown to Germantown
- 29 Jefferson –routing change to and from downtown to use Rosa L. Parks Boulevard instead of Rep. John Lewis Way
- 41 Golden Valley –routing change to and from downtown and Jefferson Street
- 77 Thompson/Wedgewood –deviation on Glenrose Avenue to Greentree Terrace Apartments eliminated
- 79 Skyline –will serve Skyline Hospital only on eastbound trips to Gallatin Pike
- 88 Dickson – new stop at Bellevue Park & Ride
- WeGo Link – expanded zone in Antioch and expanding service to south Nashville, Hermitage, and Goodlettsville
Schedule adjustments
6 Lebanon Pike 52 Nolensville Pike 79 Skyline
8 8th Avenue South 55 Murfreesboro Pike 84 Murfreesboro
9 MetroCenter 56 Gallatin Pike 86 Smyrna/La Vergne
14 Whites Creek 75 Midtown 88 Dickson
18 Airport 76 Madison 89 Springfield/Joelton
28 Meridian 77 Thompson/Wedgewood 95 Spring Hill/Franklin
Expanded service hours
- Access On-Demand – extends weekday evening hours to midnight
WeGo also has proposed service changes for Spring 2023, which include:
- Additional trips in the late evening/night to 1:15 a.m. Monday-Saturday
- 3A West End/White Bridge 22 Bordeaux 52 Nolensville Pike
- 4 Shelby 23 Dickerson Pike 55 Murfreesboro Pike
- 7 Hillsboro Pike 50 Charlotte Pike 56 Gallatin Pike
- Weekday midday frequency improvements
- 7 Hillsboro Pike 8 8th Avenue South
- Crosstown service improvements
- 75 Midtown 77 Thompson/Wedgewood