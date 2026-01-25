WeGo restoring limited service on Sunday to give riders opportunity to return home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — WeGo Public Transit is restoring limited bus service on major corridors and with snow route detours for three hours on Sunday to give riders the opportunity to return home.
Ar 3 p.m., the service will be suspended again for the rest of the day.
On Monday, January 26, service will have a delayed start at 9 a.m. with service on major corridors and snow route detours. WeGo Star service and regional bus service will be suspended all day on Monday.
Bus routes operating include:
- 3 West End
- 4S Shelby
- 7 Hillsboro
- 8 8th Avenue South
- 22 Bordeaux
- 23 Dickerson Pike
- 50 Charlotte Pike
- 52 Nolensville Pike
- 55 Murfreesboro Pike
- 56 Gallatin Pike
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
