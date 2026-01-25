Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeGo restoring limited service on Sunday to give riders opportunity to return home

WTVF
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — WeGo Public Transit is restoring limited bus service on major corridors and with snow route detours for three hours on Sunday to give riders the opportunity to return home.

Ar 3 p.m., the service will be suspended again for the rest of the day.

On Monday, January 26, service will have a delayed start at 9 a.m. with service on major corridors and snow route detours. WeGo Star service and regional bus service will be suspended all day on Monday.

Bus routes operating include:

  • 3 West End
  • 4S Shelby
  • 7 Hillsboro
  • 8 8th Avenue South
  • 22 Bordeaux
  • 23 Dickerson Pike
  • 50 Charlotte Pike
  • 52 Nolensville Pike
  • 55 Murfreesboro Pike
  • 56 Gallatin Pike

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

