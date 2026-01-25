WeGo restoring limited service on Sunday to give riders opportunity to return home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — WeGo Public Transit is restoring limited bus service on major corridors and with snow route detours for three hours on Sunday to give riders the opportunity to return home.

Ar 3 p.m., the service will be suspended again for the rest of the day.

On Monday, January 26, service will have a delayed start at 9 a.m. with service on major corridors and snow route detours. WeGo Star service and regional bus service will be suspended all day on Monday.

Bus routes operating include:



3 West End

4S Shelby

7 Hillsboro

8 8th Avenue South

22 Bordeaux

23 Dickerson Pike

50 Charlotte Pike

52 Nolensville Pike

55 Murfreesboro Pike

56 Gallatin Pike

