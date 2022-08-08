WeGo Star offering passes for Titans games in 2022 season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For this upcoming season, the WeGo Star and the Tennessee Titans are creating another option for fans to get to the games.

The event train known as the Titans Express will run for all preseason and regular season games, starting Aug. 20.

Service begins in Lebanon with stops in Hamilton Springs, Martha, Mt. Juliet, Hermitage, and Donelson before arriving in downtown Nashville approximately one hour before kickoff. The return train to Lebanon leaves Riverfront Station one hour after the game ends.

Tickets for the August and September games are on sale now. Tickets for the remaining games in October, November, and December will be available for purchase approximately three weeks prior to each game.

Round-trip train tickets are $15 each plus a $2 processing fee.