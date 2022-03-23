Watch
News

Actions

WeGo Star reverts back to bus service after train derailment in Lebanon

MTA Rebrands Itself 'WeGo Public Transit'
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WeGo
WeGo Public Transit
MTA Rebrands Itself 'WeGo Public Transit'
Posted at 4:13 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 17:13:11-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Trips on the WeGo Star transitioned to the bus again this week after a different train derailment in Lebanon.

RJ Corman freight train derailment in the Lebanon train yard preventing the Star from operating as scheduled.

Passengers planning to catch the 4:20 p.m. train from Nashville will go home via bus from Riverfront Station to Donelson and Hermitage Stations.

Customers needing to travel to Mt. Juliet, Martha, Hamilton Springs, or Lebanon will need to catch the 5:10 p.m. or 5:55 p.m. buses at Riverfront Station for their return trip.

A contingency plan for service for the rest of the week is being developed.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap