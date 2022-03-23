WeGo Star reverts back to bus service after train derailment in Lebanon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Trips on the WeGo Star transitioned to the bus again this week after a different train derailment in Lebanon.

RJ Corman freight train derailment in the Lebanon train yard preventing the Star from operating as scheduled.

Passengers planning to catch the 4:20 p.m. train from Nashville will go home via bus from Riverfront Station to Donelson and Hermitage Stations.

Customers needing to travel to Mt. Juliet, Martha, Hamilton Springs, or Lebanon will need to catch the 5:10 p.m. or 5:55 p.m. buses at Riverfront Station for their return trip.

A contingency plan for service for the rest of the week is being developed.

