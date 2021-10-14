WeGo Star sinkhole filled, service to return to normal October 19 if safety assessment passed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The WeGo Star will be back to normal service October 19 pending approval from a safety assessment.

WeGo Public Transit made the announcement Wednesday evening.

The normal route has been impacted since a sinkhole opened up near the Donelson Station earlier this month.

WeGo says the sinkhole has been filled is being assessed and monitored by a group of consultants.

A complete safety assessment will be submitted Friday.

If more work needs to be done on the track, WeGo says they will continue providing bus connections between the Donelson Station and Riverfront Station.

The modified service put in place following the discovery of the sinkhole will continue to be operated through October 18.