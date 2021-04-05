WeGo Star to hold mock disaster drill at Martha Train Station on April 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The WeGo Star will be participating in a mock disaster drill on Tuesday, April 6 at the Martha Train Station.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, emergency response crews, health care providers and operations management teams will participate in the drill that is being held to refresh safety training and increase preparedness for a potential train emergency.

The drill will take place from 9:45 to 11 a.m. Tuesday. WeGo said it will test various emergency support functions and involve moving a large number of people while working a mock mass casualty incident. Passengers on board will be volunteer participants.