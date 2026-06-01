WeGo Star to run special CMA Fest train Saturday, June 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — WeGo Public Transit will operate a special event train Saturday, June 6, from Lebanon to downtown Nashville for the CMA Fest concert at Nissan Stadium.

WeGo said 380 tickets are available to the general public. Round-trip tickets cost $15, plus a $2 processing fee, and must be purchased with a credit card. Tickets will not be sold on station platforms.

Customers will receive one ticket for the round trip and must show it to train personnel when boarding. Riders will then receive a colored wristband that will serve as their train ticket for the return trip.

The CMA Fest Express wristband must also be shown to security personnel to enter the checkpoint area at Riverfront Station.

Children ages 4 and younger may ride without a ticket but must sit on a parent or guardian’s lap. Children ages 5 and older will need a ticket.

WeGo said weekday Star tickets and monthly passes will not be accepted on the CMA Fest train.

Anyone needing special accommodations to board should call 615-862-5950 before the trip and provide their boarding location and number of passengers.

The departure schedule is as follows:



Lebanon Station (334 W. Baddour Pkwy.) — 4 p.m.

Hamilton Springs Station (1000 Gaston Park Drive) — 4:08 p.m.

Martha Station (65 Martha Circle) — 4:15 p.m.

Mt. Juliet Station (22 E. Division St.) — 4:25 p.m.

Hermitage Station (4121 Andrew Jackson Pkwy.) — 4:35 p.m.

Donelson Station (2705 Lebanon Pike) — 4:45 p.m.

Arrival at Riverfront Station — 5 p.m.

The return train will depart Riverfront Station at 1 a.m.

Parking is free at outlying stations and is not available at Riverfront Station.