WeGo Star will be out of service Friday morning after hitting a tree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The WeGo Star will be out of service Friday morning after a collision this morning.

According to officials, the Star hit a tree on the inbound trip just before Hermitage Station.

There were no reported injuries and the passengers were picked up by bus. Service will run as normal this afternoon.

