Watch Now
News

Actions

WeGo Star will be out of service Friday morning after hitting a tree

wego star
WTVF
FILE - WeGo Star
wego star
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The WeGo Star will be out of service Friday morning after a collision this morning.

According to officials, the Star hit a tree on the inbound trip just before Hermitage Station.

There were no reported injuries and the passengers were picked up by bus. Service will run as normal this afternoon.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

He helped people with his frank articles about cancer. His legacy continues.

I grew up in a small town with a small-town newspaper. Those reporters know the town perhaps better than anyone – the town officials, the high school superstars, the troublemakers, the difference makers. Forrest Sanders brings us a beautiful story about life and death and the enduring legacy of a small-town reporter and his written words.

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community