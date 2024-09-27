WeGo Star will be out of service Friday morning after hitting a tree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The WeGo Star will be out of service Friday morning after a collision this morning.
According to officials, the Star hit a tree on the inbound trip just before Hermitage Station.
There were no reported injuries and the passengers were picked up by bus. Service will run as normal this afternoon.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
