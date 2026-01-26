WeGo to end service early, resume limited routes Tuesday amid winter weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — WeGo Public Transit will end service at 6:15 p.m. today as winter weather continues to impact travel across Middle Tennessee.

Service is set to resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday, January 27, operating on a Saturday schedule along major corridors and with snow route detours in place. WeGo Star service and regional bus service will not operate Tuesday.

The following bus routes will be running:



3 West End

4S Shelby

7 Hillsboro

8 8th Avenue South

22 Bordeaux

23 Dickerson Pike

50 Charlotte Pike

52 Nolensville Pike

55 Murfreesboro Pike

56 Gallatin Pike

WeGo Access will operate in a limited capacity, providing service for medical and essential trips only. Access on Demand will run at the provider’s discretion. Paratransit customers should expect possible delays as drivers proceed cautiously through neighborhoods. If conditions become unsafe, affected customers will be notified.

Customers having trouble reaching Access by phone are advised to email AccessMTA@nashville.gov.

Snow routes will apply to the major routes operating Tuesday. These pre-designated detours allow buses to navigate safely during inclement weather. Riders are encouraged to check WeGo’s weather alerts page at WeGoTransit.com to see how snow routes may impact their bus stop.

WeGo said safety remains its top priority and additional delays are possible as operators travel with caution. Riders should allow extra travel time.

Real-time updates are available through the Transit App. Customers can also follow @WeGoTransit on social media or visit WeGoTransit.com for continuing updates.