WeGo to increase bus frequency on major Nashville routes starting July 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville bus riders will soon experience shorter wait times as WeGo implements system-wide service changes funded by the recently approved sales tax increase.

People at the Central WeGo Station wait and watch for their next ride, many relying on the system for daily transportation.

"Every day I take the 22, the 42," said one regular rider.

Another passenger added, "I take the Gallatin route pretty often."

Some riders, like April, hope the Choose How You Move Initiative helps her and her son get downtown faster.

"I guess just more, I know we just passed the transit tax, we were big fans of that," said April. "We drove today and parked somewhere that we can take the 17 Downtown.

Voters approved the plan in 202,4, which increases Nashville's sales tax by 50 cents for $100 you spend.

"Everyone is talking about increased frequency," said Eric Melcher with WeGo.

Melcher says passengers will start seeing changes next week, with major system-wide improvements effective Sunday, July 6, 2025.

"When someone sees a bus that instead of coming once every half an hour comes every 15 minutes, that is Choose How You Move," said Melcher.

Weekend buses on Dickerson, Charlotte, Murfreesboro, and Rand Gallatin will arrive every 15 minutes instead of 20-30 minutes between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Weekday evening service on Murfreesboro and Gallatin routes will also improve to 15-minute intervals.

Additional improvements include Lebanon Pike service increasing from hourly to every 30 minutes during weekday midday hours. Weekend evening service on the Murfreesboro and Gallatin routes will also see frequency improvements to every 15 minutes.

When school starts, buses will run twice daily to McGavock and Glencliff High Schools. Route 6 Lebanon Pike will operate on McGavock Pike between Lebanon Pike and McGavock High School, while Route 52 Nolensville Pike will serve Glencliff High School via Antioch Pike.

"It'll be easier for people," said another rider at the station.

The service changes also include expanded WeGo Link zones in the Maplewood/Broadmoor area of East Nashville and the Elm Hill Pike area of Donelson. Access on Demand service will now be available on Saturdays from 4:45 a.m. to 1 a.m. and on Sundays/Holidays from 4:45 a.m. to 11 p.m., with this portion of the improvements already in effect as of May 31.

Some routes will see adjustments, including Route 19 Herman, moving its end of line from Tennessee & 51st to Charlotte & 53rd Ave. N, and Route 77 Thompson-Wedgewood will no longer be pulling into the East Thompson Lane Kroger grocery store parking lot, though a street stop remains available.

The city hopes that the more buses running will mean less time people need to wait to catch their ride.

For more detailed information on these changes, customers can visit the Customer Information Window at the Elizabeth Duff Transit Center at WeGo Central or visit WeGoTransit.com.

