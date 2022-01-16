WeGo to operate on snow routes Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Due to winter weather, WeGo Public Transit buses will begin Monday service on snow routes.

Snow routes are for routes that need to use a detour to navigate safely during inclement weather. Due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, buses will operate on all routes that have Saturday service, even if a snow route detour is not listed for a particular route. Staff will assess road conditions for opportunities to add additional service throughout the day.

Regular service will continue through Sunday evening unless road conditions deteriorate.

"Safety is our number one priority, so please be aware that there may be additional delays as bus operators are proceeding cautiously. We ask that you allow for additional travel time so we can help get you where you need to go safely," WeGo staff said in a press release.

WeGo Access is operating, but paratransit customers are advised to prepare for possible delays as drivers will be proceeding with caution through neighborhoods. Access on Demand will not operate on Monday.