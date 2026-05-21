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WeGo to run holiday schedule on Memorial Day

WeGo Public Transit will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule on Monday, May 25, with regional bus service and the WeGo Star not running
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WTVF
WeGo Transit, FILE photo
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Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — WeGo Public Transit announced it will operate buses and Access vans on a Sunday/holiday schedule Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day.

Regional bus service and the WeGo Star will not operate for the holiday.

WeGo administrative offices will also be closed, including the Customer Care Call Center and the information window at the Elizabeth Duff Transit Center at WeGo Central.

Passengers can check schedules and service information by date on WeGoTransit.com.

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101st Airborne veterans get Purple Hearts years after an insider attack

As we honor those who have served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice, it is also heartening to see the military right a wrong. Chris Davis brings us the moving story of a Purple Heart ceremony two decades in the making. It's worth a watch.

A heartfelt thanks to all who bravely serve.

- Carrie Sharp

NewsChannel 5 is back on Xfinity for subscribers.