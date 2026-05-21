WeGo to run holiday schedule on Memorial Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — WeGo Public Transit announced it will operate buses and Access vans on a Sunday/holiday schedule Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day.

Regional bus service and the WeGo Star will not operate for the holiday.

WeGo administrative offices will also be closed, including the Customer Care Call Center and the information window at the Elizabeth Duff Transit Center at WeGo Central.

Passengers can check schedules and service information by date on WeGoTransit.com.