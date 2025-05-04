WeGo transit hiring event draws hundreds as Nashville prepares to expand bus service

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Bus doors close and that's where Jamar Wilson meets the next round of curiosity from potential WeGo transit employees.

"My name Jamar. I been here for like two years. Best thing I ever did and if you gone be late and not come to work this probably ain't for you but if you got that in you this is the best place to be," said Wilson.

Applicants for the WeGo transit system learn what it's like to carry Nashville's bus riders.

"I tell you anything I know. I got you. I'll be here," said Wilson.

Wilson explains the importance of giving applicants a realistic preview of the job.

"When you are first getting started people don't know what they are getting into so being able to come in and see hands on first this what I'll be doing is this what I really want to do," said Wilson.

The Choose How You Move initiative voted in last year will raise bus frequency and with that comes the need for more drivers.

WeGo says 500 applicants for different roles showed up to the hiring event, more than the transit agency expected.

Among those applicants was Meaghan Hall, who goes by a different name in her artistic pursuits.

"My artist name is Goldei," said Hall.

Hall's contribution to Nashville started before she applied for a position with WeGo.

"I actually worked on the mural that is at the downtown bus station," said Hall.

Now she hopes to drive a WeGo bus.

"I have been interested in driving trucks but I thought those long hauls might be too much," said Hall.

Hall knows firsthand how long bus trips can take in Nashville.

"It was like really hard to get around the city," said Hall.

"We would have to take the bus places and it would just take forever," said Hall.

She sees value in the work Jamar does.

"A lot of people depend on getting a ride some place," said Wilson.

Both see their roles as making an important contribution to the transit service that keeps Nashville moving.

