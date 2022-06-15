WeGoCation offers half off at select local attractions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — WeGo Public Transit is not only helping locals get around town, now it can also save passengers money at several local attractions.

A new offer to incentivize taking the bus is part of a summer promotion called "WeGoCation."

How does it work? Riders show a QuickTicket phone app or reloadable card to get half off admission at some places, including the Nashville Zoo, The National Museum of African American Music, The Fine Art Museum and The Country Music Hall of Fame Museum.

The chair of the WeGo board called the deal a great way for Nashvillians to not only have fun but also save some cash.

"It's a great — and more importantly — it's a deal for Nashvillians to engage in Nashville transit in the most meaningful way," said Gail Car Williams, Chair of the WeGo Board. "It is safe, it's reliable, it's on time and you know what? It's fun."

"I love this partnership. I love the WeGoCation idea — a staycation — especially this summer when costs are rising," said Metro Councilmember Courtney Johnston. "We're looking at needing to save some money. What better way? It's through our public transit system with WeGo — does such a fantastic job."

Riders are also able to get half-off of any meal at the Bavarian Bierhaus restaurant located at Opry Mills.

While at the Zoo in the hot sun, Mayor Cooper pointed out another benefit to the WeGo system.

"Now, all of our buses are air-conditioned — yes — that's another great feature of this," said Cooper.

The WeGoCation promotion started Tuesday and runs through August 15th.