‘Weighting Comforts' Helping People With Anxiety & Insomnia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Can a blanket help you battle symptoms of anxiety or insomnia? Nashville company, Weighting Comforts, seems to think so.
Using little more than fabric, thread and beads, Weighting Comforts lulls their customers to sleep.
"A lot of people say it's like receiving a hug," said Josh Durham.
Durham is the CEO. Together with his mom, Donna, they've seen their business grow.
"When we first came here we had about six employees total. Now we have about 41," he said.
Josh said their weighted blankets increase serotonin in the body which helps regulate mood and ease relaxation.
"So it's kind of a natural way to sleep rather than taking a pill or anything like that," he said.
The Durhams said their blankets can even combat serious symptoms of anxiety, insomnia, PTSD and depression.
But easing anxiety is not enough for this company. Together, with Sew For Hope, Weighting Comforts helps refugees provide for their families.
"We're thrilled that we are able to make a difference not only in the lives of our customers but also in the lives of our employees," Donna said.
The blankets are about the size of a twin blanket and come in 10, 15, and 20 pounds. For more information click here.