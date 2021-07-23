'Welcome Home Veterans' celebration set for September

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville and the Oak Grove Tourism Commission are partnering to host the sixth annual "Welcome Home Veterans" from September 15-19. The five-day event will include free exhibits and activities, along with meals and concerts to show appreciation to those who served the country.

"Were very excited about the partnership with Oak Grove. It's a big step toward to an event that's man accessible to more people" said Matt Cunningham, the Visit Clarksville Chairman.

Exhibits include the "American Veteran Traveling Tribute Wall," an 80% replica of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C. New exhibits include "The General Tommy Franks Mobile Classroom and Roadshow." This mobile museum is designed to enhance and enrich learning for children.

"The Cost of Freedom Tribute" is a dedicated Afghanistan and Iraq Warriors tribute with all casualty names and Medal of Honor recipients for the Iran hostage situation, the Cold War, World War I and World War II. "Cost of Freedom" also includes a tribute to the victims of 9/11.

Free activities include the showing of the documentary, "The Girl Who wore Freedom", a Veterans picnic and a Veterans Home Parade. Ticketed events will include a opening dinner at the Oak Grove's Valor Hall and a performance by CMA Male vocalist of the year, Lee Greenwood, who will be performing at the amphitheater at Oak Grove Gaming. Local favorites Music 4 Mercy will open for Greenwood.

Tickets are available for all events except the Lee Greenwood concerts at www.welcomehomeveteranscelebration.com.