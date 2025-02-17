Welfare check leads to standoff with Metro Police in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A welfare check in East Nashville turned into a standoff for Metro Police late Sunday.

According to police, they were called to the home by concerned family members to check on a woman who reportedly had severe medical needs.

Her family stated they were concerned her husband was not properly taking care of her.

Police state that upon arrival, the husband opened the door armed with a rifle and that after multiple attempts, he refused to come out.

After hours on scene, SWAT was able to get inside to arrest the man. He has since been charged with two counts of aggravated assault against the officers on scene.

Officials added that his wife and their child who was also inside during all of this are okay and getting the help they need.

