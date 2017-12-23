Well-Known Nashville Architect Killed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A family has been dealing with the sudden loss of their loved one days before Christmas after he was hit and killed in La Vergne.

Most people consider their career a job, but Bart Kline said his father, David Kline, considered architecture his passion.

"He'd come in here Saturday morning and listen to NPR and look over drawings," Bart said.

David was the co-owner of Kline & Swinney Associates. In fact, Bart followed in his father's footsteps.

"My dad is my best friend," Bart said.

But Bart lost his best friend Wednesday morning on Industrial Boulevard in La Vergne.

"Somebody pulled out in front of him and he had, it was awful weather, and he rear-ended him," Bart said.

The family said when David got out of his vehicle to check on the other driver, he was hit by a truck.

Though he's no longer here, his legacy lives on.

"He was known as the condo man, in the 80s and the 90s," said Mary Jenkins Kline.

Mary was David's other half for the past 37 years and said she watched him grow into a loving family man.

"The best father ever, couldn't be a better father," said Jenkins Kline.

Lucas Kline say he was also a great grandfather.

"He was kind, loving, funny and the best grandfather I could ever ask for," Lucas said.

An architect by day, but a teacher at heart.

"He taught me how to treat somebody, how to treat a lady, and how to respect my parents," said Lucas.

They said Nashville has become a bigger and better place because of David.