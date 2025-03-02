Wellpoint hosts Repack the Backpack giving students supplies to finish the year

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wellpoint is hosting "Repack the Backpack" at Antioch Community Center Sunday afternoon to make sure students and teachers have what they need to finish strong.

The giveaway event will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Antioch community center at 5023 Blue Hole Road, right off of Antioch Pike.

They'll be giving students free backpacks filled with things like pencils, pens, and notebooks.

Wellpoint provides Tennessee Medicaid Health Insurance, and a representative says this goes towards their mission of understanding that health goes beyond a doctor's appointment, but also things like making sure students have the tools they need to be successful in school.

"There's often times where parents, and anyone, is looking at what they have to continue to be stronger throughout the year, so we want this to be an event for anyone to come out and get what they need," said Wellpoint Tennessee President, CEO Natalie Cooper.

We are used to seeing school supply drives at the beginning of the year, but what about now when students may have run out or be running low on things?

"We understand that the struggles continue throughout the year. And at the beginning of the year, while it's great, students run out of supplies," said Cooper.

"But to repack, I think that's the opportunity for us to talk about how when we continue to serve we support this population throughout."

They are also accepting donations from anyone who wants to give, or any community-based organization looking to share resources.

Anyone who wants to drop something off can do so starting at 12, but they won't be handing out supplies until 2.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Eric.Pointer@newschannel5.com.