"We’re always worried about safety on this road," Speed reduction planned for Hwy 109 in Wilson Co.

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's time to slow down in Wilson County. Come the first of the year the speed will be reduced in several areas of Highway 109 to 45 miles per hour.

But I found out many businesses along that highway fear even more needs to be done.

For example, Highway 109 and Academy Road the speed limit posted is 45mph but business owners along that stretch say they hear screeching brakes and tires every day.

“If you run 45 mph on this road, you will get run over,” said Luke Stewart.

He lives, works, and runs a business along Highway 109 so for Advanced Propane's Luke Stewart, the traffic, congestion,n, and speeding are unavoidable.

“Most people don’t know that this little stretch is already 45 and they come off the hill at the 55 mph and they just stay at 55, 60 or 70 years or whatever they are,” said Stewart. “We have trucks coming in and out all the time. We’re always worried about safety on this road.”

His frustration is palpable.

Ever since Highway 109 was widened to 5 lanes Stewart says it can feel like a drag race.

It's to the point he can't even count the number of wrecks or fender benders.

He says they happen all the time.

“I see state troopers every day and they work the highway. I think they’re doing their part. It’s just for whatever reason we’re not getting them slowed down,” said Stewart.

“They’ve been writing tickets left and right,” said Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto.

Hutto says the pleas for more safety measures are not lost on him. He's heard for months from businesses and residents along 109, drivers go too fast.

“We continue to look at ways to improve 109. I said by the first of the year the whole lane of 109 in Wilson County will be in 45 mph speed limit,” said Hutto.

“There is some frustration. I mean we’ve got this big nice new highway and it’s supposed to be better and save her and all those things and then it gets here and we’re like oh crap we can’t even pull out on 109 without worrying about someone hitting us,” said Stewart.

Signs along the seven-mile stretch will soon demand a lower speed. The question is if drivers will comply.

Stop lights are also tentatively planned for intersections along 109 at Bates, Northern, and Double Log Cabin Road.

