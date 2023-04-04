'We're going to get through this': Community members help Readyville rebuild following tornado

READYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At least four tornadoes destroyed homes and businesses through Tennessee Friday night. Among the hardest hit areas was Readyville.

Shelby-Mai Tipton was a volunteer at the New Hope Church of Christ serving warm food to volunteers and tornado victims.

"I just think a hot meal from neighbors means more than anything, really, and it's what people can do to help and doing something is better than nothing, even if it's small," said Tipton.

An EF2 tornado damaged 30 homes and destroyed ten, including the home of Becky Tilford and her husband. The home had been in his family since 1955.

"I sat down in this chair, and my husband was on a pillow and he laid his head on my lap," said Tilford. She and her husband took cover in their hallway as the twister tore apart their home.

"I thought we were going to die, you know? It was pretty bad," she said.

As cleanup continues, reality sets in.

"We don't know what we're going to do," said Tilford. "We don't have any idea."

But neighbors say they'll continue helping others for as long as it takes.

"We're going to get through this, so, we are," said Tipton.