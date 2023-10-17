"We're like the zombie Jonas Brothers!"; Undeadbeats drum up Halloween fun

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you come to play music in Nashville, you know life can take you in some unexpected directions. Well, one group of guys have taken the unexpected and embraced it to become a new tradition.

Micah Moskowitz, Cooper Traveler, and Sean McCann were clocking in for work on a cool October night.

"We're the Undeadbeats!" Micah said, his face painted up like a green zombie.

"We're freshly risen percussionists," Cooper added.

"We're like the zombie Jonas Brothers," Micah continued.

"I've not thought of any better way to describe us, frankly," Sean smiled.

The Undeadbeats are now part of the tradition that is Columbia's Millers Thrillers Haunted Woods. The three performed for the crowd as a percussion trio. Other drummers are also part of the act.

It's all a little different from the day jobs for Micah, Cooper, and Sean.

"I'm a copy writer during the day," Micah said.

"It's usually slingin' coffee," Sean added.

"I'm an installer for a cable company," said Cooper.

All three share this passion for percussion. Micah was struggling to find a place to practice drums without making neighbors mad. He started playing with other drummers in the local music scene at Nashville landmarks. The videos they took started climbing in views on Facebook and Instagram.

The videos caught the attention of the team at Millers Thrillers. They had an idea. Why don't the drummers do what they do, but as, y'know, undead guys?

"You had me at drums, and I'll take the undead part," Cooper smiled.

"It's kinda a blast, actually!" Sean added.

"We're zombies that make a lot of noise," Micah said.

The Undeadbeats are catching on in a big way. They've just released an album and now play to crowds all over year round.

This wasn't the expected path for a group of Nashville drummers, but the guys wouldn't trade these nights of the Undeadbeats.

"To be a new Halloween tradition for middle Tennessee, it's very, very cool," said Sean.

"It allows the drummers their own outlet to kinda, like, do their own thing, let the drummers shine," said Micah. "I love every minute of it."

You can hear the Undeadbeats' music on both Spotify and YouTube. They will continue appearing at Millers Thrillers Haunted Woods on Friday and Saturday nights through October.