'We're Nashvillians:' Pedestrian safety in Nashville is low, and people want more awareness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville ranks as the number 2 most dangerous city for pedestrians in the U.S. in 2023, according to a new study of cities across the country.

KURU Footwear determined this ranking based on Walk Score and up-to-date auto-pedestrian fatality rates from the Governor's Highway Safety Association. In their ranks, Nashville is 36 out of 37 cities, with 9.70 pedestrian deaths per 100,000 people and a low walk score of 28.8 out of 100.

The Kuru Footwear study ranked Nashville’s total safety score for pedestrians as 13 out of 100.

“Last year was the deadliest year on record for pedestrians and bicyclists in Nashville, with 47 pedestrians and two bicyclists losing their lives to traffic violence,” said Nashville Critical Mass, a collection of families, ride leaders, mechanics, advocates, educators, racers, and commuters.

The numbers are not going down.

So far in 2023, there have been 322 pedestrian injuries and 33 pedestrian deaths in Nashville, according to Metro Nashville Police Department data. Concentration of injuries and deaths can be seen by zipcode in the graphic below:

Nashville Critical Mass held an event on Oct. 3 that brought together a diverse community of bike riders to advocate for pedestrian and cycling safety in front of Metro Council. Over 100 people attended. They are not an entity or organization, and this is intentional, organizers said.

“We’re Nashvillians. We have a right to Nashville's roadways and want to be sure the city is working to keep us safe,” the group shared.

At the Oct. 3 ride, the cyclists were able to give their perspectives to leaders, including both Sean Parker, District 5 Metro Council Member, and newly elected Mayor Freddie O’Connell. Each participant was given a notecard to write down personal testimonies or to request specific action from Metro Council.

Requests included safe routes for children walking and cycling to school, connected networks of bicycle lanes with physical separation from traffic, full funding for bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, and requests for improvements on specific roadways like Dickerson Pike.

“The goal of the ride was to reclaim space and to demand that decision-makers act with the urgency that the bicyclist and pedestrian safety crisis in Nashville requires,” the group said.

According to the 2023 Nashville Department of Transportation’s budget changes, there are $850,000 dollars in special purpose funds allocated to the “sidewalk fund.” This number increased from only $460,000 last year, but in comparison to the $15.7 million in total in special purpose funds for the NDOT budget, it is a relatively small fund.

With all of these statistics, what is giving hope to the pedestrian and cyclist communities advocating for these changes in Nashville?

It was really encouraging to see over 100 people turn out for the October 3rd ride on relatively short notice. As we got the word out about the event, we heard from a lot of folks who had been desiring a gathering like this in Nashville since long before we reached out. We're at a point in the city's growth where Metro Council reflects Nashville's population more than ever and more and more people are looking to get around by means other than cars. In addition to Mayor Freddie O'Connell, who has worked toward a more walkable and bikeable Nashville for many years, there are several other long-time bicycle and pedestrian advocates on the council. Not to mention the fact that all members of the council are pedestrians at some point in their daily lives and I'd bet many of them ride bicycles as well. We see this as a critical moment to apply pressure on the Metro Council to act. Over the years, study after study has shown broad community support for walking and bicycling infrastructure and it's past time to get it done.

Nashville Critical Mass

The next ride from East Park to the Metro Council meeting is on Nov. 7 for those who want to join.