We're paws-itive you'll have a great time at the Music City Puppy Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Zoo is teaming up with the Nashville Humane Association for the first ever Music City Puppy Bowl on Super Bowl Sunday!

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., ten puppies and one cheerleader will hit the field for some tail-wagging fun!

The game will kick off at noon.

Guests to the Puppy Bowl will be able to meet the pups and learn about other furry friends available for adoption.

This eventis included with general zoo admission or membership.