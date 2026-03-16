We're tracking power outages across Middle Tennessee during Storm 5 Alert

Middle Tennessee remains under a Storm 5 Alert as strong storms move through the region, bringing damaging winds, tornado warnings and scattered power outages.
We will update this article with outage numbers and affected areas as information comes in from local utility providers.
Update as of 2 a.m. Monday:
NES: 50 outages, 2,341 customers affected
CPWS: 40 outages, 1378 customers affected
CEMC: 1,144 customers affected
MTE: 36 outages, 1,858 customers affected
Duck River: 59 outages, 1157 customers affected
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Here’s a beautiful story of how one mother turned her grief journey into a gathering of gratitude… and organ donation awareness.
Robb Coles highlights a special event organized by Cari Hollis – whose 26-year old son Austin died two years ago. Austin agreed to be an organ donor – and that single gesture saved multiple lives.
Cari reached out to as many recipients she could find – several of whom traveled to Nashville for an emotional celebration in Austin’s honor. One woman – whose life was saved by receiving Austin’s lungs – put it simply: “He’s my angel”.
- Rhori Johnston