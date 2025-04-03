We're tracking power outages across the region as severe weather rolls in

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Much of Middle Tennessee is expected to see severe weather on Thursday. Because of this, we're tracking power outages across the region.

As of 2:30 a.m. on Thursday:

NES- 300

CEMC- 5,796

Middle TN Electric: 4

Dickson Electric: 820

Duck River: 0

