We're tracking power outages across the region as severe weather rolls in

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Much of Middle Tennessee is expected to see severe weather on Thursday. Because of this, we're tracking power outages across the region.
We will list the outages by provider as they come in.
As of 2:30 a.m. on Thursday:
NES- 300
CEMC- 5,796
Middle TN Electric: 4
Dickson Electric: 820
Duck River: 0
