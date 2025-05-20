We're tracking power outages across the region as severe weather rolls through

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennessee is under severe weather and we're tracking power outages across the region.

We will list the outages by provider as they come in.

As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday:

NES- 130

CEMC- 391

CDE- 1

MTE- 366

Duck River- 14

Pennyrile- 2,493