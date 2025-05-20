Watch Now
We're tracking power outages across the region as severe weather rolls through

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennessee is under severe weather and we're tracking power outages across the region.

We will list the outages by provider as they come in.

As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday:

NES- 130
CEMC- 391
CDE- 1
MTE- 366
Duck River- 14
Pennyrile- 2,493

On 150-year anniversary, YMCA of Middle Tennessee looks at its past and future

Happy Birthday to the YMCA of Middle TN. They just celebrated their 150th anniversary! A lot has changed with the Y over the years. I have personally seen some of that firsthand when I was a long-time board member at the Northwest Family Y and part of their Black Achievers Program. Forrest Sanders has a look back.

- Lelan Statom

