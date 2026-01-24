Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
We're tracking power outages across the region as winter weather rolls through

Posted
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennessee is under a Storm 5 Alert for all of the NewsChannel 5 coverage area as winter weather moves through and we're tracking power outages across the region.

We will list the outages by provider as they come in.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Saturday:

NES- 2
CEMC- 0
CDE- 2
MTE- 1
Duck River- 0
Pennyrile- 0

