West Nashville Dream Center program receives interest from White House officials

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A VIP in the U. S. Justice Department and other White House officials joined Metro Police Chief John Drake to learn more about the West Nashville Dream Center.

Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite sat down in a circle of chairs at the center to see what "being part of the dream" is all about.

The nonprofit works with community partners, including West Precinct Community Engagement officers, to build relationships and make a difference. The center helps neighbors in need by providing mobile food sites, programs for children and tools to help people pursue their goals.

After the discussion, Polite said he liked what he heard.

"These folks care about this community. They care about and understand the importance of community trust and it's evident in the actual data, the resources, the outcomes that this type of connection is resulting in this community," Polite said.

Drake said he thinks the program could be used around the country - and he was glad to see the interest from the justice department.