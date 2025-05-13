West Nashville homeowners report thefts, property damage linked to nearby homeless camps

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — West Nashville residents are raising concerns about thefts and property damage they believe are connected to nearby homeless encampments.

Homeowners living near Briley Parkway say individuals from these camps are entering their properties, stealing items, and causing extensive damage.

Michelle Rae — whose home is just feet away from a path she believes leads to these encampments — said the situation has worsened over the past decade.

"They feel sorry for the homeless. I do, too, until they start cutting into the homes and taking stuff," Rae said.

Rae showed damage to her crawl space, where copper pipes and wiring were cut, leaving her without air conditioning and water.

"These are other cables that have all gotten cut. Can you imagine the comfortability they've gotten to this point to come into a home. Cut this and take this," Rae said.

The repairs have cost her thousands of dollars.

"Like I have that kinda money," she said.

Rae believes the situation requires intervention beyond just addressing homelessness.

"It wouldn't matter so much if they were just homeless, but they're thieves," Rae said.

While I was at the location, another homeowner discovered additional piping had been cut from his crawl space.

Cliff Foster, Rae's next-door neighbor, said he has walked the path and seen the encampments himself.

"There's all kind of trails and cabinets over there. They have a pitbull. It's a scary situation," Foster said. "Live how you wanna live. Whatever. But you start stealing from everyone and causing everyone to leave. It's scaring the neighborhood, you know?"

Residents are calling for action to address both the theft issues and provide assistance to those experiencing homelessness.

"Let's get these folks in someplace and get them help so they can move on," Rae said. "It's time to clean house. Let's get it straight."

Rae has filed a police report about the incidents. Metro Police said they are investigating the situation and encourage other residents who experience theft or property damage to file reports as well.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.