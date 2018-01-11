West Nashville Sam's Club Among Unexpected Nationwide Closures

One Nashville-area Sam's Club location appeared to be included among dozens of unexpected closures nationwide, the same day parent company Walmart announced raises and bonuses for workers.

Hundreds of people were left without jobs Thursday. According to its website, Sam's Club employs an average of around 170 workers at each location, with some larger locations employing closer to 300.

The west Nashville store on Old Hickory Boulevard was closed Thursday during normal business hours, with a note posted on the door and the following automated message playing for callers.

"This location will be closed today and reopening tomorrow, January 12, at 10 a.m. Please visit samsclub.com for alternate locations or for your online shopping needs."

A security guard was outside the store, telling would-be shoppers to come back the following day. He told NewsChannel 5 the store would be closed by the end of the month.

The news was consistent with other closures across the country in Baltimore, Buffalo, Milwaukee, New Jersey, Houston and Memphis.

Signs and phone messages at some locations said stores were closing permanently. Others said the store would re-open the following day, and close for good by January 28.

The Twitter account for Sam's Club confirmed a "series of clubs" would be closing but did not report where the stores would close.

Pharmacies were expected to remain open at the impacted stores for two weeks.

The announcement to close stores and layoff employees came the same day parent company, Walmart, announced it was raising their minimum wage to $11 an hour, and giving all employees a one-time bonus of up to $1,000.

The new wage and bonuses were because of the new Republican tax law.

It was unclear exactly how many employees lost their jobs.

SamsClub.com suggested shoppers find an alternate store in the area. The Antioch, Franklin, Murfreesboro, and Hendersonville locations were expected to remain open, in addition to Middle Tennessee stores in Clarksville, Cookeville. The Bowling Green and Paducah, Kentucky stores were also still open.