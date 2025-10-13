Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Westbound lanes blocked at Harding Pike and Woodlawn Drive due to a crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — All westbound lanes are blocked at Harding Pike and Woodlawn Drive due to a crash.

The crash took place just after 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

You're asked to take an alternate route at this time.

