Westmoreland bus driver cited after crash, community rallies behind 'Momma Pam'

WESTMORELAND, Tenn. (WTVF) — A school bus crash in Westmoreland has left a community concerned about a beloved driver with decades of service.

Renea Harris Allen said her mom's consistency and care got students to school each day for years.

"700,000 miles over 33 years because she has driven regular school days, school trips and the band. The band, oh my goodness, she loves Westmoreland High School band," said Allen.

Parents like Brittany Ladd have kids who ride her bus.

"She carries our kids through ice, through snow, through rain," said Ladd.

In one photo, Pamela Harris drove her granddaughter to school for the last time on her graduation day.

But on Monday, the bus she drove crashed. Some debris still remains at the scene.

Sumner County Schools said Harris drove the bus at 8 mph down Rock House Hollow Road when the bus struck a bridge and turned on its side in the creek.

"She was not gonna leave the site until she knew they had all been taken care of," said Allen.

Several of the 19 students who rode the bus home that day went to the hospital with minor injuries. A spokesperson with Sumner County Schools said no students remain at the hospital.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol issued Harris's first citation after the crash. THP officials clarified that the citation is not criminal. It's essentially like a traffic ticket. Harris was cited for failing to exercise due care.

Officials explained that Harris did not necessarily do anything wrong, but she was behind the wheel when the incident happened.

"We know that there has got to be an investigation. That's not an option," said Allen. "It has been a tough week, just an overwhelming week. Just thankful she is still here."

Harris's family said she's on administrative leave as she recovers from some bumps and bruises, and she may be given some additional counseling and training.

Brittany hopes at the end of all this, the bus driver she knows as "Momma Pam" will get to continue doing the work she loves with consistency and care.

"She deserves to continue being a bus driver so she can touch more kids in a heartfelt way," said Ladd.

Harris is due in court later this month. The court will decide whether to dismiss the citation or find her guilty of a misdemeanor. That would put points on her driving record.

School bus safety is a critical concern for all communities.

This story was reported by me and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.