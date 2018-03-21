The cold and wet conditions has taken a toll on some mid-state farmers, who were hoping for warmer weather to start Spring.
Snow was falling at the Hill Family Farm in White House on the first day of Spring Tuesday. Owner, Byron Hill, said it has been a very wet winter, and that is impacting the start of the Spring planting season.
“Typically, right now we would be putting out broccoli, cabbage, and cauliflower and prepping our beds for our spring greens,” said Hill. “The ground has never had time to dry out. When the ground doesn’t dry out we aren’t able to work the ground and get ready to plant.”
Several beds on the 5 acre farm were empty Tuesday. Hill said some vegetables that have already been planted have been slow to grow. He said the longer he waits to plant, the bigger the long-term impact will be.
“We run up against nature’s calendar,” said Hill. “If the heat comes too soon and you plant late, and you have an early summer, that is a problem.”
Hill said while some rain is essential, he hoped drier and sunnier days would be ahead.
“When it’s this wet, we need four or five days of sunshine consecutively to dry everything out,” said Hill.