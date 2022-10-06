'What can we do to prevent something like this from happening?': New committee reviews prison sentences

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — There aren't many things state lawmakers agree on lately, but today, leaders from both sides met to talk about ways to protect the public from repeat offenders.

This comes after a Memphis teacher was kidnapped and murdered while running last month. Police say the man who did it has a violent past and never should have been released.

People across the state were horrified when a Memphis kindergarten teacher was kidnapped and murdered while running last month.

Police say Eliza Fletcher was killed by a man who spent 20 years in prison for kidnapping someone else. That same man is also charged with kidnapping and raping another woman after being released from prison in 2020.

"What can we do to prevent something like this from happening?" said Senator Richard Briggs.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle met today to try and figure out how to keep something like this from happening again. They heard from experts and advocates, trying to figure out how to rehabilitate offenders while also protecting the public.

The Joint Ad Hoc Committee met today to review the adequacy of the supervision, investigation, and release of criminal defendants in House Hearing Room One. This committee was created in the wake of that violent week in Memphis last month and, more specifically, the Eliza Fletcher case.

The meeting included a number of panels discussing prisons, paroles, victim impact, truth in sentencing and other topics.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally formed the Joint Ad Hoc Committee to review the sentencing and supervision of criminal defendants.

"I wish that the parole board would look at the offender's past history, not just what he's incarcerated for. And if there's a violent history, and there hasn't been any kind of movement within the system for him to rehabilitate then they should. They should deny the parole, and it doesn't always happen," said Verna Wyatt. Wyatt is the co-founder of Tennessee Voices For Victims and has been fighting for victims for decades.

Wyatt gave a panel discussion to members of the Tennessee Department of Correction, Parole Board and Juvenile Justice System.

She said prisons offer lots of programs to help offenders get back on track, but not everyone takes advantage of them. Wyatt said if someone has a violent criminal past and they refuse to get help in prison, they need to stay locked up.

Senator Briggs agreed.

"My point being this: sometimes, we have people who — even after being in the prison — just to protect the public, we can’t let them go," Briggs said.

The Department of Correction is looking for new ways to encourage inmates to take part in prison programs or offer incentives for good behavior.

