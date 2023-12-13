What do Clarksville families need after the tornado? Here's a list of donations

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We all want to help in the aftermath of the Dec. 9 tornadoes, and in order to make sure people are getting supplies they really need, the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System talked to individual families and came up with a list of needs.

Donations can be dropped off at the Northeast High School location, 2701 Trenton Road, or the new shelter location, Spring Creek Baptist Church, 2760 Trenton Road. Here's what you can bring to help.

Food



Juices

Sodas

Fresh Fruit

Snacks

Non-perishable Food

Baby Formula

Personal



Vaseline

Lip Balm

Hot Hands

Diapers

Pull-ups

Sweatpants (All sizes/ Genders)

Underwear (All Sizes) Genders)

Children Socks

Household



Pillows

Towels

Blankets

Kleenex

Gallon Ziplock

13-gallon trash bags

Small First Aid Kits

Baby bottles

Cat/ dog food

Flashlights

Laundry detergent

Suitcases/ Bags

Spring Creek Baptist Church is also asking for food to help prepare meals, including bread, hot dog and hamburger buns, milk, salad, plastic utensils, individual condiments, drinks and other items used to cook meals.

Monetary donations are also welcome. You can give online under the tornado information banner.