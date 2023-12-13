What do Clarksville families need after the tornado? Here's a list of donations

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We all want to help in the aftermath of the Dec. 9 tornadoes, and in order to make sure people are getting supplies they really need, the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System talked to individual families and came up with a list of needs.
Donations can be dropped off at the Northeast High School location, 2701 Trenton Road, or the new shelter location, Spring Creek Baptist Church, 2760 Trenton Road. Here's what you can bring to help.
Food
- Juices
- Sodas
- Fresh Fruit
- Snacks
- Non-perishable Food
- Baby Formula
Personal
- Vaseline
- Lip Balm
- Hot Hands
- Diapers
- Pull-ups
- Sweatpants (All sizes/ Genders)
- Underwear (All Sizes) Genders)
- Children Socks
Household
- Pillows
- Towels
- Blankets
- Kleenex
- Gallon Ziplock
- 13-gallon trash bags
- Small First Aid Kits
- Baby bottles
- Cat/ dog food
- Flashlights
- Laundry detergent
- Suitcases/ Bags
Spring Creek Baptist Church is also asking for food to help prepare meals, including bread, hot dog and hamburger buns, milk, salad, plastic utensils, individual condiments, drinks and other items used to cook meals.
Monetary donations are also welcome. You can give online under the tornado information banner.
