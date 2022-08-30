What happened to Janice? Questions surrounding missing woman from 2018 remain unanswered

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Four years after a Nashville woman mysteriously vanished, her family still hasn't seen or heard from her, but they remain hopeful answers will come.

Janice Peters, 55, was homeless and had battled substance abuse problems for most of her life. However, she was still in contact with her family on a regular basis.

"She was a sweet person," said Wanda Hobbs, Janice's sister. "She was outgoing. She would be there when you need her. She had her faults. Everybody knew she was into drugs, but she was still the sweetest person in the world."

Metro Police said Janice spent time at the Nashville Rescue Mission, and on April 13, 2018, Janice was living with her boyfriend on Claiborne Street in the J.C. Napier Community. The two got into an argument when she wanted to go buy beer at 3 a.m. and her boyfriend tried to stop her. She left the apartment, and the boyfriend said he never saw her again.

Police said initial searches for Janice didn't turn up any clues. Janice's regular phone calls and visits with her sister also stopped. Hobbs filed a missing person report two months later.

Hobbs said she heard stories about what may have happened to Janice, but no one who shared the information with her was willing to talk to police. She hopes that will change now that four years have passed.

"I pray that you would have the heart to just make a call," said Hobbs. "I forgive you, but just make a call."

Matthew Filter, a detective with the Metro Police Department's Cold Case Unit, said since Janice didn't have a driver's license or permanent address, it has been even more challenging to find her. He said detectives need people who knew her to come forward with any details they know.

"Anybody that remembered seeing her, especially after April of 2018, we would very much like to talk to those people," said Filter.

Hobbs said waiting to find out what happened to her sister has taken a toll on her close-knit family. She still hopes they will be able to find peace.

"All we want is closure, or answers, that’s all," said Hobbs.

Janice is 5'7'' and about 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She is missing several of her teeth and has both of her ears pierced.

If you have any information on what happened to Janice, you can call the Metro Police Department Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7803. You can also call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.