What happened to the iconic Chet Atkins Statue in downtown Nashville?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A very familiar face here in Music City has just suddenly vanished. The beloved statue of legendary musician Chet Atkins downtown is gone, and people are up in arms.

The question: Where did Chet go?

The statue of Chet Atkins guitar sat right at the corner of John Lewis Way and Union Street for years. But, no more.

"Chet has always been here. I come here today, and he's gone. Where did he go," asked Rob Fadusenko, a Atkins fan.

Suddenly a lot of people downtown feel like they've lost a friend and certainly the tour buses now have one fewer landmark to talk about.

So where's Chet?

"He's absolutely safe."

Back in 2000, Bank of America unveiled the bronze statue to honor the legendary Atkins, who helped create the Nashville sound. It was a big draw for tourists and locals. NewsChannel 5 even did a story on a woman who left hats and scarfs on Chet in the winter for the homeless to take.

"I thought I'd like to yarn bomb him. I can put a beenie and scarf on him," said Andrea Lawrence.

Now we've learned the beloved, 800-pound statue was delicately removed this past Friday.

The property there was sold with plans for renovations not including the statue.

So, the new owners contacted Linda Chambers with the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum to see if she'd like it.

"My first response was: you don't want Chet? And then absolutely, we can't wait to get him," said Chambers.

She immediately agreed to do whatever was needed to preserve the statue, which has now been moved to the museum.

The plan is to keep Chet Atkins and his guitar with an empty chair in a public place out front where people can still stop to admire and take photos.

"He's absolutely perfect — getting to clean him and have him ready to be repositioned in the courtyard at the Hall of Fame," said Chambers.

Big plans are in the works for unveiling the statue in the courtyard on June 9 at the museum at 401 Gay St. downtown.

It will be open to the public.