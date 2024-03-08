What is the best cereal? Nashville celebrates National Cereal Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Have you noticed that every day has some kind of holiday? March 6 was National Frozen Food Day. Of course, March 7 is a holiday too, and NewsChannel 5 knew just the place to go and celebrate it.

There is a place in Nashville's 12 South where you can sit and debate one of life's great burning questions. What is the best cereal?

The answers inside on Thursday included Rice Krispies, Raisin Nut Bran, Lucky Charms, Oreo O's, Honey Nut Cheerios, and Fruity Pebbles.

It was the Wanna Spoon Cereal Bar, the dream of Kira Lynn. She spoke to NewsChannel 5 in front of the only Fruit Loops wall in Nashville.

"Actually, yes it is," she laughed. "This is the first and only cereal bar in Nashville."

That can be the usual bowl of cereal, but they also do milkshakes, ice cream swirls, coffees, and more.

"Cookie Crisp and Oreo O's," said Sherman Bennett, mixing some cereals into an ice cream swirl. He then added crushed Oreos and cookie dough bites to the top.

"You get that perfect little crunch," Kira added.

"Our cereal milk latte!" said Dillon Smith, creating something else on the menu. "We steep milk in Fruity Pebbles and then we strain it, and we're left with that nostalgic elixir."

When Kira went into business, she had had this simple understanding; people love cereal, and it's cross-generational. In fact, about 70% of American households serve cereal.

"Cereal's just part of our culture," Dillon said.

March 7 is National Cereal Day. What is it about cereal that leads to a national holiday and to a business like this? Kira sums it up.

"I grew up eating cereal with my dad every morning, that was a thing for us," she said.

A lot of people have special memories connected to cereal.

"It's nostalgic, right?" Kira continued. "It's bringing you back to your childhood days. That's my goal here is just to make people happy."

Wanna Spoon Cereal Bar also just got their liquor license. They're now adding boozy milkshakes, seltzers, and wine.