What potholes TDOT will fix this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is still working on emergency pothole measures, which will cause daytime lane closures this week.

Here's where they are working.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

Crews will work on I-24 from SR 249/New Hope Road to near SR 155/Briley Parkway (MM 31 – 42). They’ll be in both the east and westbound lanes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Alternating lane closures will be conducted on Briley Parkway while workers pave the east and westbound lanes between Centennial Boulevard and I-40 (MM 26-27).

SUMNER COUNTY

Workers will conduct paving activities on US31W/SR41 in both directions from near Dickerson Pike to near Pole Hill Road.

Alternating lane closures will happen from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SMITH COUNTY

Crews will work on I-40 in Smith County from near Dawson Road to SR 141 (MM 250-254) in both directions. Alternating lane closures will happen from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Emergency paving projects and pothole patching work are also being conducted in the overnight hours on interstates in Davidson and Cheatham counties.

